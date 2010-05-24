Concorso d'Eleganza 2010

On the banks of Lake Como, in the Lombardy region of Italy, rests the location of one of the most prestigious automobile events in the world, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Beginning in 1929, this showcase has existed for the industry's leading manufacturers to display cutting-edge design and engineering.This parade of classic vehicles, juxtaposed against concept cars of the future, is a fine example of tradition meeting innovation, as is the architectural backdrop: the stunning Villa Erba, built in 1898 and the onetime family home of legendary Italian director Luchino Visconti, is set against the dramatic Spazio Villa Erba, designed by architect Mario Bellini in 1990.