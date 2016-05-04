The courtyard is topped on one side with a grand concrete canopy pierced by a skylight. According to the architects, “this peaceful entrance yard is the starting point for visitors proceeding to the cemetery, mortuary and private chapels.”
The cemetery is set within a lush meadow and groves of indigenous birch and pine, oak and cherry. The wood sculpture is the site's centerpiece.
The cemetery, with its verdant landscape and monumental sculpture, can easily be confused with a public park. During my time there, many people at Friedhof-Riem were on foot and bike—here, a friendly Bavarian waves as I capture her on film.
The layout of the site appears as a free form drawing in concrete.
The towering sculpture of natural, untreated wood rises far above the pathway.
From afar, the Mortuary at Munich-Riem seems foreboding, suggesting the standing remnants of a bygone communist design. The rough exterior of untreated concrete is set in cantilever, creating dark horizontal crevices along the facade.
The mortuary, commissioned in 1996 and completed in late 2000, lies in stark contrast to the old, archetypal cemetery on the opposite side of the roadway. The central entry courtyard, pictured here, is the starting point for visitors.
Meck and Koppel designed the burial route to lead from the mortuary through the covered forecourt adjoining the pool, past the mortuary bell, and over the crunching gravel to the cemetery.
A single ‘tree of life’ is planted in the central courtyard, which faces the viewing room.
The viewing room has a surprisingly comforting and welcoming presence. Light filters into the narrow corridor from both ends, and the oak-clad ceiling and walls reflect a warm glow.
A series of Cor-Ten gates mark the route to the burial sites, which are reached via the stacked-stone steps.
Another view of the central courtyard with the waiting room in the distance. The architects chose to leave their materials—Cor-Ten steel, oak, concrete and stone—solid and untreated, allowing for the natural process of aging to be symbolic of the cycle of life.
The architects conceived the buildings as “solid bodies emerging from the ground.”
The waiting room sits in front of the large cross tower in the background. Other than the stacked-stone walls, nearly every line of the building is taut and angular.
A massive oak door pivots to the waiting room, which features a floor-to-ceiling panel of glass.
The entrance to the wateraum, or waiting room.
A constantly moving shaft of natural light that edges along an oak bench is a defining element in the room.
Protected by a natural stone roof, the mortuary’s upper half comprises a smooth oak cube contrasted with the quarried stone surrounding walls and floor. The architects conceived the water feature as a “golden water surface [that serves as] a meditative focal point.”
Cor-Ten steel doors open to the gravel path that meanders through a flowering meadow to the cemetery.
A 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Zagato Spider.
The Plenary Room dome and Cernobbio wing with reflecting pool. This large lakeside park, known for the abundance of century-old trees and collections of azaleas and hydrangeas, forms an integral part of the exhibition space.
From the port it's an easy walk to Villa Erba and signs welcome guests and exhibitors to the 2010 Concorso. The town of Cernobbio, with its classic Italian architecture and lush vegetation, is the perfect location for a grand car show.
Bellini's technical notes explain that the central pavilion is built with a steel frame hung from three reinforced concrete towers. The dome is surrounded on all sides by a reflecting pool, and as the notes describe, almost seems to float over an artificial pond.
Exhibition designers choose simple fabric strings to create and separate space for this exhibit, which minimizes waste after tear-down and allows both natural and artificial light to filter freely.
The glass-steel-and-cement dome, or Plenary Room, was minimally dressed for BMW's exhibition. The space blends perfectly with the main Villa and revolves around the central pavilion.
A legendary BMW 328 Touring Coupe. It won the 1939 24-Hour race at LeMans and the Mille Miglia in 1940. Bellini's dome is the core of the fair space and is noted as the symbolic center, with three exhibition wings branching out from it (Lario, Cernobbio and Regina). Each space is half-structured and extremely functional, designed to be either independent or communicating, depending on the needs of the exhibitor.
A 1938 BMW 327 Coupe, one of only 86 produced, and a R71 Motorbike represent that era's state-of-the-art-design. Conceived upon principles of aerodynamics, both are lightweight and low slung.
A collection of BMW 328s on the lawn in front of the Lario Wing of Spazio Villa Erba.
A 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport from Museo Storico sits in front of the Cernobbio Wing at Spazio Villa Erba.
A look at Bellini's dome with a collection of rare BMW 507s and visitors at Concorso d'Eleganza. According to Bellin's design notes, the walls are built with cement blocks with rose-ochre paste coloring, echoing that of the front of the existing Villa Erba. The dome roof support towers are faced in travertine and the flooring consists of gray lava and travertine slabs.
The space-age 1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 Disco Volante or "Flying Saucer." During this period, science fiction and UFO sightings played heavily into the cultural imagination.
A stunning collection of 507s and 328s—some of the most sought-after BMWs by collectors.
The world premier of the concept Alfa Romeo TZ3 Corsa by design house Zagato commemorates Alfa's 100th Anniversary and their longstanding collaboration. This photograph defines the Concorso—old meets new.
The Lario Wing at Spazio Villa Erba is constructed of glass sheets and steel. The architect describes this wing as characterized by free curved lines, in subtle harmony with the existing trees.
A statement in economical, sensible and efficient transportation: the BMW Isetta. Its front-opening door and glass "greenhouse" interior gave way to it being known as the "bubble-car." This "microcar" was meant for short-distance travel and stands at a minimal 7.5 ft long by 4.5 ft wide. Designed in Italy, it can accommodate two adults (and maybe a small child) comfortably.
A beautiful example of Mario Bellini's architecture, set against rare BMW motorcars and motorbikes. Notice the limited use of artificial light—Bellini's design takes advantage of the natural sunlight through the 360-degree glass walls.