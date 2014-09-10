Complete Renovation of W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel

The lifestyle hotel chain’s $38 million renovation brings more swagger to Chicago's waterfront.

As it expands to new hot spots around the world, from Bogota to Beijing, the W Hotel chain has also embarked on a rebranding program at home, remaking its North American properties with its core concepts of fashion, design and music in mind. A $38 million makeover of the W Hotel Lakeshore, one of Chicago’s premier waterfront properties, added a new light on Lakeshore Drive this summer. The renovation gave the property a set of shimmering, reflective interiors and a better flowing lobby, among other upgrade. See the 20-year-old hotel’s new look in our slideshow.