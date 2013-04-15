Coffee Break: Third Wave Kiosk

A new coffee kiosk clad in reclaimed Cor-Ten steel sheet piles references local landscape and culture. It's located in Torquay, Australia, a beachside town about 60 miles south of Melbourne. architectureau.com ran a story about the cafe, praising it for "celebrating a spirit of invention, opportunity and making do with little means." We wholeheartedly agree with the assessment. Local architect Tony Hobba designed the structure, which looks modern, feels like it's been part of the coastline for years, and uses materials wisely (the metal used in the envelope was used as temporary formwork during the 2010 floods in Victoria).