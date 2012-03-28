Coffee Break: Stockholm's Cafe Foam

Located in the Östermalm neighborhood of Stockholm, Cafe Foam channels "Spanish temperament with Scandinavian cool," according to its designers, local firm Note. Indeed, the interior features the prototypical Scandinavian blonde wood and spare detailing with splashes of magenta that evoke a more fiery feeling—an unexpected mashup as the latitudes (not to mention the design sensibilities) of Spain and Sweden are about as far flung as one can get in Europe. On a blustery day this past February, I popped in to catch a glimpse of how the city does design cafes (and to escape the intermittent snow flurries). The space was chic, filled with equally fashionable customers (Östermalm is the city's design district), and the baristas serve up a latte that would've tasted equally as good in more modest surroundings. Let's have a look inside the space…