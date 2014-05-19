Clerkenwell Design Week 2014 Preview

Taking place over three days in May, London’s Clerkenwell Design Week has established itself as a stop on the international design circuit over the last five years. The 2014 installment features lectures from superstars including Arik Levy and the Campana Brothers, massive installations from Studio Weave and others, and a bevy of independent design showcases, including the Design Factory exhibition at the Farmiloe Building. Dwell spoke with some of the designers showcasing at Clerkenwell and put together a guide to getting the most out of this week’s events.