Clark Institute to Unveil Ando-Designed Visitor Center

This summer will see the completion of the final stages of the Clark Art Institute's campus expansion program. Located in Williamstown, Massachusetts, the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute will christen a new Visitor Center designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando. The center's glass entry area is a dramatic new entrance to the Clark Institute. Since its 2001 reconceptualization, the Institute's campus has undergone extensive changes, including the demolition of a physical plant and the completion and opening of the Stone Hill center. Such changes will enable the Institute to surpass its former size limitations and display a wider variety of works.