j
Jacqueline Leahy
Follow
Latest
8
Stories
41
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Alessi Taps Experimental Designers for WantedDesign 2014
The Alessi Design Lab exhibit will showcase the work of promising young designers at the 2014 WantedDesign conference in New York.
j
Jacqueline Leahy
Design Icon: Walter Gropius
Alongside Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright, German architect Walter Gropius was a foundational figure in modern architecture...
j
Jacqueline Leahy
Sustainable, Solar-Powered Family Retreat in California
Designed to harness the sun, architect Birgitte Hovmøller's vacation house features a roof full of solar panels and plenty of...
j
Jacqueline Leahy
Midcentury Renovation in Austin
With the goals of improving storage and flow in their midcentury home, two Austin residents hired Rick and Cindy Black Architects...
j
Jacqueline Leahy
A Renovated Eichler Home in San Rafael, California
Faced with the unique challenge of renovating the work of mid-century master, design principal Stephen Shoup of building Lab...
j
Jacqueline Leahy
McLeod Kredell: Locavore Architects in Vermont
Taking a down-to-earth, locavore approach to architecture, the firm McLeod Kredell brings modernism to the traditional region of...
j
Jacqueline Leahy