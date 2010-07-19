Canada's Design Domestic

Design Domestic is a photo-based exhibit featuring nine Canadian designers and artists in their homes. Through the photos and objects presented, the exhibition captures glimpses of some of Canada's most prominent artists' and designers' private lives and sates curiosities about how they curate their interior spaces. From the stark white walls of installation architect An Te Liu's abode to the whimsical day-glo pink of design shop owner Jason MacIsaac's living room, viewers can look within the domestic milieu of these designers in hopes of fostering a new understanding of the things and ideas they present to the public. Here we present some images from the show, which will be on display at Design Exchange in Toronto through August 19.