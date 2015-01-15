Building Modern Schools in New York City

Architect Gavin Macrae-Gibson has designed dozens of educational spaces in New York City, from a renovation of the New York Public Library's Astor Hall entrance to PS 313, a new school in Sunnyside, Queens. Macrae-Gibson joined us at Dwell on Design NY to discuss what it means to create a “modern” school in New York. Here, we take a look at a few of his recent projects that have helped shape the city's academic landscape.

Macrae-Gibson's book, The Secret Life of Buildings: An American Mythology for Modern Architecture (MIT Press), tracks the layers of meaning behind a host of modern American buildings. Macrae-Gibson Architects was established in 1982 and has completed over 200 thought-provoking projects in the New York area and beyond.