Bright Hotel with Spacious Communal Lobby in Times Square

When creating a hotel in the madhouse that is New York's Times Square, designers can go one of two ways—create a protected sanctuary that provides some quiet from the nonstop bustle on the streets, or make a 24-seven party house that attempts to capture the neighborhood's energy. The newly opened CitizenM, the European hotel brand's first outpost in the U.S., does a little bit of both. With architecture and interiors by Amsterdam-based firm Concrete, the hotel offers an ample lobby for lounging, drinking, and laptop-ing the day away (on plush Vitra furnishings, no less), while compact, streamlined bedrooms provide peaceful sleeping perches. Click through the slideshow for a tour of the bright space.