Bright British Textiles by Wallace Sewell for Designtex

American upholstery manufacturer Designtex taps British studio Wallace + Sewell for a colorful, graphic collection of fabrics.

Designtex, an American upholstery manufacturer and Steelcase company, has tapped Harriet Wallace-Jones and Emma Sewell of the British textile studio Wallace Sewell for its newest collaboration, a series of wool fabrics in saturated, oversized plaid. The large-repeat stripes and grids are inspired in part by Bauhaus textile artist Anni Albers and in part by Wallace Sewell’s London neighborhood. In keeping with the duo’s focus on industrial production within Britain, the fabrics are being woven at the Hield Brothers mill in West Yorkshire. Click through the slideshow to see the line.