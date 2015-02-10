Bold Modernist Architecture Across Africa

An exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum explores the modernist architecture that emerged in Central and Sub-Saharan Africa in the 60s. As many countries gained their independence, they began to experiment in new, creative ways—resulting in a bevy of bold, modern architecture. The exhibition, curated by Manuel Herz, runs from February 20 to May 31, 2015. Here's a look at some of the striking structures on view.

