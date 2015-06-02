Best of #ModernMonday: How to Make It as a Young Designer

Every Monday, @dwell and @designmilk invite experts and fans to weigh in on trending topics in design. Educator Karen Hofmann, designer and architect Jenny Wu, Angela Yeh of design recruitment firm Yeh IDeology, and the design studio padlab joined # ModernMonday this week to discuss the challenges young designers face today. Check out a few of our favorite responses, and use the hashtag # ModernMonday to join the conversation next week at 1pm EST / 10am PST.