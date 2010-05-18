At Dwell, we love a nice bike just as much as (and sometimes more than) we adore a Bertoia chair or Bouroullec backrest—and rightly so since a well-crafted bicycle is just as much a manifestation of good design as a well-thought-out piece of furniture. Editor-in-chief Sam Grawe joined Rob Forbes this past week for the launch of Public Bikes at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York and we've got our eye on a new exhibit at the city's Museum of Art and Design: Bespoke: The Handbuilt Bicycle. The show, which opened May 11, shines the spotlight on the work of six bicycle designers from around the world to highlight the craftsmanship and artistic talent of the people who build these functional forms. Watch our slideshow of images from the exhibit or, if you're in New York, pedal down to the museum to catch the show, which is on display through August 15, 2010.