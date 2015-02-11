Collection by Kelsey Keith
Architecture Like You've Never Seen It Via Reimagined British Postmodernism
The "merry pranksters" of British design, FAT Architecture, called it quits after 20 glorious years of eye-popping Postmodernism. Now, co-founder Sam Jacob asks graduate students at Yale University to critique FAT's work via drawings inspired by other famous architects.
