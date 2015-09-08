An Eco-Friendly Prefab Assembled In One Day

Only 29 hours were required to install this “off-the-shelf” Seattle prefab home that packs a plethora of energy efficient features.

To assemble a house in a day is a feat in itself. Constructing a near net-zero energy house in a day is a major design/build achievement. The prefab firm Greenfab rose to the challenge with a variation of their 1700 Series model—packed with energy-efficient features—that came together in just one day (though required a few more weeks to finish minor details). Greenfab worked with the Seattle homeowners on every aspect of the project from finding the property to build on, to design and ultimately construction and home delivery. “In furnishing the home, our interior design, Modernous, worked to create a warm, comfortable and modern space that reflected the green-built philosophy of the home created by Greenfab,” explains Greenfab founder and president Johnny Hartsfield. The result is a modern eclectic four bedroom space which now targets LEED Platinum certification.