An Abstract New England Lake House That Sinks Into the Land

Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design create a Western Massachusetts retreat that is buried in its lakeside landscape.

New York City fashion executive Laura Beasley and musician Pieter Voorhees approached Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design to create a second home in the Berkshires that would be intimately embedded in the landscape. Principal architects Jeff Taylor and B. Alex Miller conceptualized a design composed of horizontal and vertical "sleeves" that would facilitate environmental views. In stark contrast to the neighboring homes, Taylor and Miller’s creation embraces an abstract aesthetic, directing focus toward the lake instead of the architecture.