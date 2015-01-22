All the Cacti You Could Ever Need at a Shop in Los Angeles

When it comes to impressive indoor gardens, certain plants are having their moment in the spotlight (we're looking at you, succulents, tillandsias, and fiddle leaf fig trees). The new Los Angeles shop Cactus Store has tapped into the—you guessed it—cactus trend, with rare and hard-to-find specimens on offer. Manged by Johnny Morera and owned by Help LTD., the 350-square-foot Echo Park storefront is a destination for those seeking a sharp addition to their homes.