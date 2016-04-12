After a Fire, a Midcentury Home Rises from the Ashes

A tree house-inspired home takes advantage of the surrounding forest.

Inspired by a former tree house perched on the property, architect Stephen Moser found the opportunity in a midcentury remodel for a large family in southern New York to experiment with a range of building materials. A fire had seriously damaged parts of the house, requiring a substantial renovation using the existing footprint. From Douglas fir ceilings to custom steel handrails, which Moser designed himself, the renovated house accommodates a multitude of grandchildren and activity. The 6,600-square-foot home offers plenty of room for future generations between an indoor swimming pool and boundless backyard in the heart of Saxon Woods.