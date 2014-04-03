Enterprising British designer Aaron Probyn crafts minimalist kitchenware for mega-retailers like West Elm and Habitat. “It’s important for me to pair up with the right manufacturers, as the execution is crucial to the end result,” he says. Originally a carpenter, Probyn began exploring design by refurbishing midcentury housewares and selling them in London’s Portobello Market. Using the proceeds, he went to Kingston University, then landed a short stint with Habitat under Tom Dixon and another with Conran before establishing his own studio. Crate & Barrel approached him to create Orb barware, a collection of organic, slightly mismatched metal pieces. His latest endeavor skews a bit larger than the tabletop: He built a house for his family.