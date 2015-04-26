A Tiny Tel Aviv Apartment Packs a Punch with No Walls

The architects used custom cabinets and glass to act as room dividers.

“Every inch was critical,” Maayan Zusman says, explaining why she and collaborators Amir Navon of 6b Studio and Moran Ben Ami didn’t put up a single interior wall in the Tel Aviv flat they renovated last year. Within its paltry 592 square feet, they hoped to fit two bedrooms, one bathroom, a guest toilet and an open balcony—a seemingly impossible feat. They accomplished it by smartly partitioning space with custom cabinets and glass dividers that lend the apartment an airy, open feel.