A Timeline of Furniture and Lighting by Artek

Swiss brand Vitra has announced that it purchased Artek in a move to bring more global exposure to the iconic Finnish design house. Ever since Alvar and Aino Aalto, Maire Gullichsen, and Nils-Gustav Hahl founded the company in 1935, Artek has been known for creating furniture and lighting in modern expressions ranging from the sinewy forms of Aalto's Paimio armchair to the rational minimalist shelving by contemporary designer Naoto Fukasawa. To celebrate the over 75 years of the company's history, we've created a timeline of 10 favorite pieces produced by Artek. Missing your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.