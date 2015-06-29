A Thatched Cottage in Denmark with a Modern, Space-Saving Interior

Architects John Lassen and Joanna Tench renovated their dream summer home.

When Danish architects John Lassen and Joanna Tench were looking for a summer home to renovate, they cast their eye on a thatched-roof cottage overlooking the North Sea in West Jutland. Built in 1967, it was typical of traditional homes in the area—long, narrow, and oriented along an East-West axis. “It was very simple, and it was exactly what I wanted,” Lassen says. It just needed some serious work.