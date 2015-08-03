A Single-Room Loft with Impressive Wall-to-Wall Storage

This unconventional, 2,000-square-foot space has no full walls, and just one room.

Sitting on the Northern part of Turkey’s Golden Horn, Karakoy has seen a recent transition from industrial and commercial hub to and up-and-coming trendy neighborhood. In this context, design team Yasemin Arpac and Sabahattin Emir of Ofist helped transform an urban loft into a sleek space tailor-made for the owner, a single bachelor seeking a home that was “natural, neutral, comfortable, and practical.” Central to the vision was the concept of the entire home as a whole, void of traditional boundaries or divisions expected of a space of this size, nearly 2,000 square feet. Designing for a single client, there was no need to execute different ideas for different rooms; instead, all of the spaces of the house were designed to be intertwined and interconnected, with a cohesive materials palette throughout the home.