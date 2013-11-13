A Renovated Loft in SoHo

Confronted with an historic loft in New York's SoHo district in need of an update, architects Bronwyn Breitner and Luigi Ciaccia executed a gut renovation to introduce more natural light throughout the interior while honoring the original character of the former industrial space. Though the loft was close to 2,300 square feet, the long and narrow footprint—23 feet by 100 feet—was a challenge. "By punching holes in walls and aligning site lines with the windows, we were able to create privacy to meet the clients' needs while also providing a sense of light and expansion from the common areas," says Breitner, co-founder of the firm 590BC. We detail the design moves in the following slideshow.