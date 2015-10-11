A Montreal Duplex Is Transformed Into An Elegantly Simple Light-Filled Home

A home’s historic façade gives way to a uniformed design.

Much like the gentrified Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood around it, this home was renovated with history in mind. Small, dark rooms with low ceilings once defined the structure—which was made up of two apartments—and a large garage took up the majority of space in the garden. The owner—a single woman and active professional—requested a light-filled cottage and outdoor space to entertain. Architect Alexandre Blouin and his team at Blouin Tardif Architecture Environment focused on simplicity: "The main issue was to get light into the building,” said Blouin. The garage was removed and interior spaces were unified so that a rear wall of glass could illuminate two stories. At the front, a new brick façade honors the home’s 19th-century roots.