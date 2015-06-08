A Modern Take on the Gabled Cabin in Cape Cod

Hammer Architect's latest vacation house sits in the middle of the Massachusetts woods.

When most people think of Cape Cod, they imagine sand, shells, and waves. But much of the promontory is forested, and it was on a woodsy hilltop in Truro that architect Mark Hammer was recently tasked with building a weekend retreat. To make the most of the setting, he raised living and dining spaces to the second level, creating an "upside down" cabin that lets residents take in seaside views over the tree tops.