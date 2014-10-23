A Modern Show House in Lima, Peru

Tom Dixon helps transform an aging mansion as part of the Casa Cor Peru design event.

In a country like Peru, where the population boom outpaces housing, destroying decrepit structures to make way for skyscrapers is the current trend. But one organization, Casa Cor, is working to change that. For the last 19 years, Casa Cor has restored once-grand, run-down houses in South American cities such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and turned them into pop-up show houses. Nestled in Lima's bohemian neighborhood of Barranco is this year's project, the century-old, 13,000-square-foot Palacete Sousa. The two stars of Casa Cor 2014 are British designer Tom Dixon, whose Bar Club is the home's centerpiece, and Sachi Fujimori, who upcycled shipping containers into a single-family home with 360-degree views just outside the main house. Palacete Sousa, located at Calle Cajamarco 220, is open to the public through November 2.