The 100-year-old house's architectural details, such as the coffered ceiling, are juxtaposed with Dixon's Gold Mirror Ball pendants.
Located 6,000 miles away from Peru, British designer Tom Dixon directed Bar Club from his home in England. He saw his creation in person for the first time this week.
A collection of Dixon's new gold pendants hangs in the Bar Club.
The Bar Club is outfitted with what Dixon describes as a "monolithic" bar holding his new Plum barware line.
In her dining room at Palacete Sousa, Comedor Peruano, designer Teté Anavitarte Laos uses pre-Incan pottery and Andean fabrics to tie together Peru's historically vivid past with its present.
Peruvian-born designer Sachi Fujimori's Casa Reciclada, or Recycled House, was constructed from a used shipping container. Architects Anna Duelo, Úrsula Ludowieg OPhelan and Marc Koenig also collaborated on the project.