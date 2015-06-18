A Modern Home Experiments with Exposed Concrete and Sliding Yellow Doors

Polish architecture firm mode:lina aimed for simplicity with their latest project in Poznań.

The familiar dictum “less is more” has been quoted so often that it’s begun to sound like marketing copy, but Mies van der Rohe first said it for a reason. A minimalist approach to design can make spaces feel thoughtful, bright, and more spacious than they really are—qualities that are paramount to a recent project by Polish architects Pawel Garus and Jerzy Wozniak. Following modernist tenets, they combined clean lines, natural materials, and plenty of built-in storage to create a 1,500-square-foot home with a creative, industrial feeling.