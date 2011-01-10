At the same time that Pierre Koenig and Joseph Eichler were bringing modernism to California's landscape, artists and designers Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman were filling their homes with thoughtfully design, affordable modern goods. A new exhibit opening at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles on January 23—titled A Marriage of Craft and Design: The Work of Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman—celebrates the couple's 50-plus-year design partnership and the products they produced. Click through our slideshow for a peek at some of the duo's designs that will be on display.