A Look at Terrazzo in Modern Homes

While most people might associate terrazzo with old office buildings, the material has more noble origins: Venetian craftsmen would embed marble chips in a layer of clay, sealing the surface with goat's milk that would also preserve its marble appearance. Terrazzo became more popular with the advent of modern industrial grinders; modern architects now have access to a wide range of materials (glass, granite, porcelain, concrete, and more) that's embedded within a thin layer of epoxy. Good for its 'retro' look and durability, the ingenious spirit of its original craftsmen lives on these unconventional residential applications.