A Glass Pavilion With Stunning Panoramic Views Tops This California Home

Hovering above its flat-roofed midcentury original, this transparent addition was designed for two renowned artists.

Albert and Frances Paley had approached Carmel-based architect John Thodos to create a “Zen” space for conversation and contemplation on the second level of their midcentury home. Between them, Albert is a world renowned metal sculptor and Frances a prolific fine artist. The challenge became highlighting sculptural elements without creating clutter, all while taking advantage of the amazing second-floor vistas. Working around some tough building codes, Thodos designed an expansive jewel-box pavilion atop the original residence with uninterrupted 360-degree views. The Paley House remodel and addition exemplifies the architect’s minimalist Mediterranean style, and was completed the same year the architect passed away. Dwell pays tribute to John Thodos, who received his FAIA Fellowship posthumously.