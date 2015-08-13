A Dutch Home that Plays with Traditional Brick Architecture

Designed by a local architect for a contractor, the Riel Estate fuses modern design with traditional construction materials.

Masonry construction is ubiquitious in the Brabant region of the Netherlands. However the client behind this home, himeself a contractor and builder, wanted a modern twist on that time-honored solid construction. Joris Verhoeven Architectuur delivered this assymetrically gabled home, titled the Riel Estate, that plaufully reconsiders what the humble brick can do in modern construction.