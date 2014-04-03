A Dramatic Viewing Platform in Tasmania

Australian firm Room11 creates a viewing structure that helps visitors understand their surroundings.

On Tasmania’s shoreline, Glenorchy Art and Sculpture Park—a nearly two-mile-long promenade—threads its way through the landscape, leading to a low-slung concrete-and-glass viewing pavilion. The minimalist 2,400-square-foot design completed in 2013 edits the panorama and invites visitors to view portions of Elwick Bay through a poetic, structural lens. “We think of architecture as a tool that manipulates human perception,” says Room11’s Thomas Bailey, the project’s lead architect. He uses the opaque portions of the building to block the least essential elements of the vista, framing the northern exposure with vibrant crimson glass. “We can also apply the thought process to other parts of the physical world: wind, shadows, the movement of the sun,” he says. “This heightens the experience when compared to simply standing on the site observing the view—this is the delight of architecture.”