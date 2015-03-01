A Dramatic Cliffside Kitchen Gets a Sharp and Sculptural Update

In North Vancouver, D’Arcy Jones Architecture undertook a methodical kitchen renovation on behalf of a creative couple.

Originally built in the 1970s, this cliff-side house in North Vancouver was in need of an improvement and update. The owners, both visually-minded artistic directors at gaming companies, embarked on a multi-stage renovation that added a sharp modern aesthetic with clean surfaces and volumes. The kitchen and nearby areas were the first stage of the renovation by D’Arcy Jones Architecture.