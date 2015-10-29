A Calgary Home Makes Space for Three Generations

Equal doses of seclusion and cohesion allow one family to live comfortably.

Like most properties in the coveted southwest neighborhoods of Calgary, where an established community is close to transportation and shaded by mature trees, this home was the subject of a redesign for the modern age. But, in this case, the renovation wasn’t purely done for aesthetics. For years, the house belonged to a mother and daughter’s family when an unconventional plan arose: the daughter—along with her partner and her partner's two children—wished to move into the home with her mom. Three generations, each with its own tastes and schedules, needed to share one address. To make this possible, designer Deana Lewis of DOODL created three floors with distinct adult and kid-friendly spaces that would be flexible over time. “The main consideration for this design was to provide all parties with their own private sanctuaries while affording a large, open, and practical communal area for everyday living,” J.D. Lewis, president of DOODL, said. The soundproofing helps, too.