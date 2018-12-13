Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
All
Articles
Photos
Projects
Shop
Collections
Members
Farmhouse In Girona, Spain
A beautifully restored 1850s farmhouse located in a picturesque medieval village in Spain
10 Dwell-Approved, New-Old Homes in the UK
These 10 modern renovations take history into account.
Rising From the Ruins: Homes Built on Architectural Remains
While the English word ruin comes from the Latin "ruina"—meaning “destruction” or “downfall”—ruins can be the literal and...
A London Town House Renovation Beaming with Personality
Tigg Coll Architects takes a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion.
A Bright Yellow Steel Home in Barcelona Breaks With Its Brick Neighbors
Adjacent buildings provided enough privacy for architecture firm March to incorporate lots of glass into the front and rear...
A Boutique Hotel That Captures the Creative Spirit of Barcelona
Some believe that the best design comes from projects that involve a collaborative effort, combining the visions of multiple...
Budget Breakdown: A Barcelona Bachelor Pad Gets Radically Reimagined for €10,000
How do you pull off a renovation on a shoestring budget? If you’re Takk Architecture, do the opposite of what’s expected.