A Boutique Hotel That Captures the Creative Spirit of Barcelona

I would argue that this is particularly accurate when it comes to non-residential design, whether it be a lounge, coffee shop, brick-and-mortar store—or in this case, a boutique hotel that combines it all. As a hip newcomer to the Barcelona scene, Casa Bonay has already made a name for itself as a must-see spot that boasts a collective spirit that’s deeply ingrained in the personality of the city.

Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa & Cole. As a Barcelona-based company that focuses on industrial design, they also provided the lighting throughout the rest of the hotel.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Located in the neighborhood of Dreta de l’Eixample, Casa Bonay is nestled in a historic mansion that was built in 1869 for the Bonay family. The original creator had devised a neoclassical facade with architectural influences inspired by the art of masonry. Co-founder and Barcelona-native Inés Miro-Sans wanted to forge a place where the region's talented design community could come together to create something extraordinary. After working for the Ace Hotel in New York for a few years, she had developed a strong sense of how important it is to create a unique experience for both locals and travelers.

With this goal in mind, she gathered a dream team of local creatives in order to forge an authentic connection to the city’s past and present spirit—starting with recruiting Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack to design the space. Read on to find out who else was involved and how they each contributed.