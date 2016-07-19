A Boutique Hotel That Captures the Creative Spirit of Barcelona
I would argue that this is particularly accurate when it comes to non-residential design, whether it be a lounge, coffee shop, brick-and-mortar store—or in this case, a boutique hotel that combines it all. As a hip newcomer to the Barcelona scene, Casa Bonay has already made a name for itself as a must-see spot that boasts a collective spirit that’s deeply ingrained in the personality of the city.
Located in the neighborhood of Dreta de l’Eixample, Casa Bonay is nestled in a historic mansion that was built in 1869 for the Bonay family. The original creator had devised a neoclassical facade with architectural influences inspired by the art of masonry. Co-founder and Barcelona-native Inés Miro-Sans wanted to forge a place where the region's talented design community could come together to create something extraordinary. After working for the Ace Hotel in New York for a few years, she had developed a strong sense of how important it is to create a unique experience for both locals and travelers.
With this goal in mind, she gathered a dream team of local creatives in order to forge an authentic connection to the city’s past and present spirit—starting with recruiting Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack to design the space. Read on to find out who else was involved and how they each contributed.
Miro-Sans worked with Studio Tack to devise a Mediterranean-inspired space with a vibe that particularly represents Barcelona. As an interdisciplinary practice that integrates research and strategy into their work, they focused on highlighting classic aspects of the space in both the communal areas and throughout the 67 rooms.
Alejandra Coll of Asilvestrada Plants provided the greenery throughout the hotel. He interspersed plants down the corridors, hung them from balconies, and placed them in travertine tubs. He also was in charge of bringing to life the new rooftop terrace, which just opened in June. Also designed by Studio Tack, the creation of the outdoor space brought together a number of the hotel's collaborators. Visitors can partake in morning yoga classes or enjoy food and cocktails from the restaurant El Chiringuito de Bonay. Marc Morro from AOO designed the furniture while the textiles are from BaTabasTa.
When you first arrive at the hotel, you’re welcomed by a substantial—and quite dramatic—original marble staircase. As you enter in further, you'll pass through a series of archways that mingle with banana trees and other leafy vegetation. Finally, when you arrive at the main lobby, you'll find yourself standing under vaulted ceilings and surrounded by comfortable, vintage furniture. Make your reservation today here.