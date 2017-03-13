Zostera Stool By Carolin Pertsch

Using natural materials in furniture production has always been the norm. But over the past few years, an unlikely candidate has been stealing the spotlight from traditional wood: seaweed . This versatile and sustainable material gains more and more popularity with young designers. Now designer Carolin Pertsch offers her own take on the green trend.

The Zostera Stool features a seat made of eelgrass sourced from the beautiful beaches of the North Sea. Combined with bio-resin, it provides durability as well as stability. Light wood legs boasting grain patterns complete the design while also adding a beautiful contrast to the textured surface of the seaweed seat. Crafted with a simple, minimal design, the Zostera Stool blends inside modern interiors perfectly. More importantly, every stool has its own distinctive character thanks to the unique colors and textures of the seaweed, helping to enhance contemporary living spaces with a healthy dose of natural charm. Photo credits: Carolin Pertsch.