Innovative Danish Designs Made with Natural Materials

Often neglected in favor of more convenient solutions, natural materials have a raw beauty and organic warmth that can’t be reproduced. The designer started to create his own furniture and lighting products after graduating from the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen. His projects use locally sourced materials and they’re crafted by hand without a specific design in mind, allowing the products to develop naturally as the material is shaped and transformed.



For the Terroir series, Jonas Edvard collaborated with designer Nikolaj Steenfatt to make chairs and lamps using a new material made of seaweed and recycled paper waste. Harvested on beaches in Denmark, the various species of seaweed have different color tones ranging from dark brown to pale green, lending the finished product an earthy look and feel. Light and tough, the material is soft to the touch and can be recycled or even used as fertilizer. The Gesso collection uses limestone and bio-resin in minimalist side tables and hand painted lamps. Formed over millions of years and made of millions of layers, the limestone is brought to life and transformed to become a part of modern living spaces. Ultimately, these designs celebrate nature and craftsmanship as much as they display the creativity of talented young designers, and we’re looking forward to the next collections. Images courtesy of Jonas Edvard.

