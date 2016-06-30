You’d Never Guess This Home Used to Be an Auto Body Shop
View Photos

You’d Never Guess This Home Used to Be an Auto Body Shop

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

Artist and photographer Peter Molick took this photo of a former auto body shop in Houston that’s been converted into a modern residence and art studio. Working with two aging metal warehouses, Content Architecture replaced the garage doors with large windows and protected them with a steel canopy. A light well in the center of the residence helps brighten the deep interior and divides the public and private spaces. 

The smaller neighboring structure—which is connected by a shared patio space—was turned into a guesthouse and studio. &nbsp;

The smaller neighboring structure—which is connected by a shared patio space—was turned into a guesthouse and studio.  

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

This before and after shot shows how Content Architecture turned a forgotten auto body shop into a light-filled home for an artist and engineer.

This before and after shot shows how Content Architecture turned a forgotten auto body shop into a light-filled home for an artist and engineer.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 