You Can Now Build Your Entire Kitchen with IKEA (Appliances Too!)

If you’re interested in installing a new kitchen you might want to check out IKEA. The giant Swedish retailer has just redesigned its entire range from sizing to interior fittings, replacing its old model, Akurum, with Sektion, a modular system that it claims is easier to install. All the cabinets are built to full inches so there are no maddening fractions to deal with.



IKEA also has been quietly expanding its kitchen appliance department, located right next to the cabinets: French drawer stainless steel refrigerators, wall ovens, and cooktops as well as ranges in a choice of gas electric or induction power. There are also dishwashers and microwave ovens. The appliances are all made by Whirlpool and come with a 5-year limited-warranty. (the cabinets have a 25 year warranty). Basically, IKEA is offering one-stop shopping, along with design services to help you plan. If installing a kitchen on your own goes beyond your capabilities, the company has a roster of contractors on call that can do all the dirty work.

