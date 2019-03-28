Queen of the Curve: 18 Influential Works by Zaha Hadid
As the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize (2004), she was described by the Guardian of London as the "queen of the curve" who "liberated architectural geometry, giving it a whole new expressive identity."
Hadid received the United Kingdom's most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, she was made a Dame by Elizabeth II for services to architecture, and in 2015, she became the first woman to be awarded the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.
Some of her designs have been presented posthumously, including the statuette for the 2017 Brit Awards—and many of her buildings are still under construction, including the Al Wakrah Stadium in Doha, a venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Here is a selection of her awe-inspiring projects that spanned her entire career.
Vitra Fire Station (1994)
Weil am Rhein, Germany
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art (2003)
Cincinnati, Ohio
BMW Central Building (2005)
Leipzig, Germany
R. Lopez De Heredia Wine Pavilion (2001–2006)
Haro, La Rioja, Spain
Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut (2006–14)
Beirut, Lebanon
MAXXI – National Museum of the 21st Century Arts (1998–2010)
Rome, Italy
Guangzhou Opera House (2010)
Guangzhou, People's Republic of China
Sheikh Zayed Bridge (2007–2010)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
London Aquatics Centre (2011)
London, United Kingdom
CMA CGM Tower (2004–2011)
Marseilles, France
Capital Hill Residence (2011)
Moscow, Russia
Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre (2007–2012)
Baku, Azerbaijan
Library and Learning Center of the Vienna University of Economics and Business Campus (2010–2013)
Vienna, Austria
Napoli Afragola Railway Station (2003–)
Naples, Italy
Dongdaemun Design Plaza (2008–2014)
Seoul, South Korea
Investcorp Building, St Antony's College (2013–2015)
Oxford, United Kingdom
Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre (2016)
Nanjing, People's Republic of China
Port House (2009–2016)
Antwerp, Belgium