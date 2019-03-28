Queen of the Curve: 18 Influential Works by Zaha Hadid

As the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize (2004), she was described by the Guardian of London as the "queen of the curve" who "liberated architectural geometry, giving it a whole new expressive identity."



Hadid received the United Kingdom's most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, she was made a Dame by Elizabeth II for services to architecture, and in 2015, she became the first woman to be awarded the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Some of her designs have been presented posthumously, including the statuette for the 2017 Brit Awards—and many of her buildings are still under construction, including the Al Wakrah Stadium in Doha, a venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here is a selection of her awe-inspiring projects that spanned her entire career.

Vitra Fire Station (1994)

Weil am Rhein, Germany