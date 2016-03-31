Remembering Zaha Hadid
Remembering Zaha Hadid

By Matthew Keeshin
The legendary architect built a visionary body of work and changed the way we see architecture.

We're saddened by the news that renowned architect Zaha Hadid has passed away.

Known for her embrace of technology and cutting-edge forms, Hadid's signature vision both challenged and expanded the boundaries of the profession. As the first woman to win the Pritzker Prize, her legacy will continue to influence generations of architects. 

Maxxi Diptychon, Zaha Hadid, 2009, silver gelatin print by Hélène Binet.

Vitra Fire Station, Weil am Rhein, Germany, 1993

The Richard and Lois Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art, Cincinnati, Ohio, 2003

Zaha Hadid Architects teamed with LEA Ceramiche to create &quot;Twirl,&quot; a mesmerizing installation in the 18th-century courtyard of the State University in Milan. It was up for only a week and has since been disassembled, but since I just received some beautiful pictures of the piece I figured I'd share.

Designed by Zaha Hadid, the neo-futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) opened in Seoul in 2014. It's home to art and design galleries and a high-design shopping center.

Zaha Hadid's first built project in the United Kingdom was her 2006 design for a Maggie's Center in Kirkcaldy in Fife. There are a serveral Maggie's Centers across the United Kingdom and they offer emotional, spiritual, and psychological aid to those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The World (89 Degrees), 1984. Aerial view; compilation of projects to date.

Mesa Table, 2007. Polyurethane base, fiberglass top, metallic paint finish. 27 9/16 x 64 15/16 x 159 7/16 in. Midnight blue. Made by Vitra GmbH, Basel, Switzerland. Photography courtesy of Eduardo Perez.

