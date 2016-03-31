View Photos
Remembering Zaha Hadid
By Matthew Keeshin –
The legendary architect built a visionary body of work and changed the way we see architecture.
We're saddened by the news that renowned architect Zaha Hadid has passed away.
Known for her embrace of technology and cutting-edge forms, Hadid's signature vision both challenged and expanded the boundaries of the profession. As the first woman to win the Pritzker Prize, her legacy will continue to influence generations of architects.
