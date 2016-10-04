Working Your Way to a Blended Home

Since we know how important—and difficult—this task can be, we brought the topic to the community and asked: What has been the biggest thing you’ve learned when creating a blended home? When we joined Design Milk on a #ModernMonday chat, we recruited Reza Farahan and Taylor Spellman from Bravo’s Yours, Mine or Ours to join the conversation. As hosts to the upcoming show, they have tons of ideas on how to compromise and were excited to share them in a live discussion. Take a look at some of our favorite moments, and make sure to tune into Bravo for the premiere of the show on Monday, October 3 at 10/9c.

Dwell Asks: How can couples harmoniously blend their styles in one home? Heather Corcoran: Be honest about your strengths and weaknesses—maybe one partner is better at organization while the other is stronger with decor. Trying to blend two styles? Look for accents that bring out the best of both.

Dillabaugh's Floors: Compromise! Try to first decide on a color scheme you both agree on, and then work from there. Bravo's Taylor Spellman: Exactly! A color scheme you both love is a great starting point. You can only go up from there!

Dwell Asks:

When families grow, what are easy ways to make the home more child friendly? Bravo's Reza Farahan: As kids get older, allow them to get involved with the design process and have them give input on their space! Dwell: Can't go wrong with a chalkboard wall.

Heather Corcoran: Paint is always a great solution—as kids' whims change, you can easily update.

Dwell Asks: What are some good two-person home improvement projects? Design Milk: Painting projects are perfect two "man" jobs! Wilson Lighting: Refinishing furniture, creating an outdoor entertaining space, or simply painting a room! Dwell: One person holds the ladder, the other the brush.

Reza Suggests: Let's talk about CONTAINERS! Go to a container store and organize. Aileen Kwun: The answer to extra storage might be right under your nose (or feet).

Heather Corcoran: Think vertical! Shelving can eke inches out of even the smallest of homes.

Bravo's Taylor Spellman: Tall shelves! Take advantage of height—and under your bed. For city folk, under the bed is like having an attic! Design Milk: Get clever with storage + space solutions by utilizing closets.

Taking the conversation to Instagram—these are our favorite discoveries. @campfiremedia shared his experience:

"I'm drawn to industrial interiors, vintage finds, and DIY. My wife is into clean lines, new, and modern. If I designed this space on my own, it may have turned too cold and gray. We worked together to come up with a balanced look to show both our personalities. My advice is to listen to each other's suggestions and give honest feedback about how you feel about it."

@mtn_space shared this photo that looks in through his front door while entering his shop. Take a look at his Instagram to see a visual documentation of his "off the grid, straw bale home" being built in Montana's Mission Mountains.



One look through his photos and you’ll see the work and experimentation that had to go into this project.

@mtitone also shared a couple photos of projects he’s been working on. As one of the founders of the LA-based creative studio ITAL/C, he shows how you can insert your lifestyle into your home.

His backyard fort now has a kitchen and is filled with a ton of cedar and a mix of different calming textures that reflect his beach house-vibe.





@mtitone brings his love of surfing into his Venice Beach home.