With Only One Previous Set of Owners, a Pristine Eichler Home Asks $799K
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

With Only One Previous Set of Owners, a Pristine Eichler Home Asks $799K

By Jenny Xie
Boasting an entry atrium, sliding glass walls, wood paneling, and iconic designs, this house is a well-preserved time capsule.

Step through the vibrant red door of this Eichler home in Granada Hills, California, and you’ll still find yourself outside. The classic one-story A-frame by the legendary real estate developer Joseph Eichler stays true to the midcentury modernist’s vision of inviting the outdoors in with a spacious atrium that serves as the entry and hub of the 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence. Designed by Jones & Emmons and built in 1964, this home has been meticulously kept up by the original owners, Frances and Larry. The fact that Larry, a former designer and engineer at the Douglas Aircraft Company, took pride in the home is readily evident in the building’s original details—even the built-in blender and its instruction booklet are in mint condition.

The 2,078-square-foot house is part of the Balboa Highlands, which has been designated a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone (HPOZ) due to the tireless efforts of Adriene Biondo of the Los Angeles Conservancy. This gives homeowners a potential tax break through the Mills Act. So well-preserved, the listing at 17122 Nanette Street stands as a testament to Eichler himself, who made modern architecture and quality craftsmanship accessible to tens of thousands of families starting in 1950. "These houses speak so much," says Greg Guinto, partner at Deasy/Penner. "They stand for something."

Frances and Larry originally wanted to build their own home in Brentwood with Case Study architect Pierre Koenig, but when they spotted signs for a modern community and saw the tract for themselves, they agreed that they had found their home.&nbsp;

A covered entrance doubling as a carport leads to the square atrium, where cutouts in the concrete allow greenery to establish a sense of the outdoors. Enclosed in glass on all four sides, the atrium opens to the living room, multipurpose room, office and retreat.

Original tongue-and-groove ceilings and Philippine mahogany paneling grace the interior.

The Cigar and Saucer Pendant Lamps by George Nelson and the 3-seat sofa and wall-mounted cabinet by Knoll are original—and also available for purchase. A cinderblock fireplace provides an inviting focal point.

An original Eames Chair Lounge and Ottoman complete the midcentury setting. Shares Guinto, "Larry, before he passed, was such a great resource for the new homeowners in the Balboa Highlands neighborhood. When I sold another Eichler home on Lisette [Street], I was door-knocking the neighborhood to keep them in the know, and I remember Larry eagerly inviting me in to show me around. Even from his wheelchair and impaired mobility, you could see the enthusiasm he had for his home—which is the beauty with these one-story pieces of art. True pride of ownership."

The living room flows into the dining room, which has access to a small covered patio.

The same patio leads to the all-original kitchen...

...which includes a functional built-in blender and an interchangeable knife sharpener attachment.

Built-in cabinets make this converted bedroom an ideal library.

Like so many rooms, the multipurpose room has free access to the atrium, maintaining the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that Eichler championed.

The master bedroom enjoys a spacious walk-in closet and opens to the backyard.

The quarter-acre lot includes several patio areas and a barbecue, and has plenty of space for a potential pool.

17122 Nanette Street is being offered for $799,000. For more information about the property, visit the website.