Winners: Cleantech Corridor Competition

Green webs spreading out from the evaporators generate incentives for new, sustainable developments. The central urban plazas become focal points for a gradual process of transformation that will affect the way people will see, use, and experience their city."

Statement from Project Umbrella team: [The concept] "reinterprets LA's existing infrastructure by implementing a point-based renewal strategy that will gradually transform the city grid into a greener and more attractive public space. Mushroom-like structures named solar evaporators tap into the city's sewage, collecting and clarifying the black water originating from the surrounding blocks.The clear water is distributed and released into the streets through a process of evaporation and condensation triggering a transformation into a network of lush, cultivated landscapes. Green webs spreading out from the evaporators generate incentives for new, sustainable developments. The central urban plazas become focal points for a gradual process of transformation that will affect the way people will see, use, and experience their city."

Student Category First Place Award of $2,000: MessyTECH by Randall Winston, Jennifer Jones, Renee Pean University of Virginia School of Architecture



Statement from Messytech team: "MessyTech recognizes the full life cycles involved in "clean" industries, which can be complex and not perfectly clean.