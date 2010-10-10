Winners: Cleantech Corridor Competition
View Photos

Winners: Cleantech Corridor Competition

By Amanda Dameron
We're excited to showcase the winners of the Los Angeles Cleantech Corridor and Green District Competition, sponsored by SCI-Arc and The Architect’s Newspaper. The competition asked a slew of creative types, from architects and environmentalists to students and landscape designers, to re-imagine a new, mixed-use future for the Cleantech Corridor, a 2,000-acre development zone on the eastern edge of downtown Los Angeles. An exhibition of the winning projects will be on view at SCI-ARC in Los Angeles from October 9-27, so if you happen to be in Los Angeles this month, do try to stop by and check out the best in show. A hearty congratulations to the winners and finalists, and to all that participated. See below for more on the top two winning concepts.

The Cleantech Corridor cuts a wide swath through L.A.'s downtown for four miles along the Los Angeles River.

Professional Category First Place Award of $5,000: UMBRELLA by Constantin Boincean, Ralph Bertram; Aleksandra Danielak Oslo Norway
Statement from Project Umbrella team: [The concept] "reinterprets LA’s existing infrastructure by implementing a point-based renewal strategy that will gradually transform the city grid into a greener and more attractive public space. Mushroom-like structures named solar evaporators tap into the city’s sewage, collecting and clarifying the black water originating from the surrounding blocks.

The clear water is distributed and released into the streets through a process of evaporation and condensation triggering a transformation into a network of lush, cultivated landscapes.

Statement from Messytech team: "MessyTech recognizes the full life cycles involved in "clean" industries, which can be complex and not perfectly clean.

In turn, messy processes can lead to cleaner ones. Designing and manufacturing are inherently messy, where error can lead to progress and where flexibility reigns. Creativity and artistry are fostered in environments of cross-pollination and collaboration, where conflict and harmony co-generate good ideas.

