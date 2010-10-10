View Photos
Winners: Cleantech Corridor Competition
By Amanda Dameron
We're excited to showcase the winners of the Los Angeles Cleantech Corridor and Green District Competition, sponsored by SCI-Arc and The Architect’s Newspaper. The competition asked a slew of creative types, from architects and environmentalists to students and landscape designers, to re-imagine a new, mixed-use future for the Cleantech Corridor, a 2,000-acre development zone on the eastern edge of downtown Los Angeles. An exhibition of the winning projects will be on view at SCI-ARC in Los Angeles from October 9-27, so if you happen to be in Los Angeles this month, do try to stop by and check out the best in show. A hearty congratulations to the winners and finalists, and to all that participated. See below for more on the top two winning concepts.
Professional Category First Place Award of $5,000: UMBRELLA by Constantin Boincean, Ralph Bertram; Aleksandra Danielak Oslo Norway