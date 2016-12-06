Wigglyhouse by ifdesign

Wigglyhouse is a single-family residential building located in a difficult context 50km away from Milan in Italy, characterized by multi-storey buildings that surround it. The covering reaffirms this principle. Canadian gray granite covers the entire building to symbolize this idea of protection with the exception of the walls where the volume is subtracted by the grey-plaster made patios. The pitches of the roof alternate, "wiggling" the sequence of the lines of the roof section.



